PLANS to build 54 homes on the site of the former Pirelli Cables factory in Newport have been lodged with the city council.

Developers Pobl Group are behind the application for an affordable housing scheme at the site to the north of Telford Street, by Phoenix Park.

The scheme is described an extension of Pobl’s Loftus Garden Village development – on the other side of Telford Street – which has 250 homes and more than 100 trees planted and 60 per cent of the 16-acre site allocated as green space.

The location of the site

The proposals include 12 one-bedroom apartments, 14 two-bedroom homes and 28 three-bedroom houses.

A design and access statement says the development will include a mix of housing, including two thirds affordable homes.

Community gardens, a play space and a park with an adventure play area are proposed.

Several footpaths and cycleways are also planned across the site, linking to the wider area, while the main access for vehicles will be from Telford Street.

The site is allocated for employment use, but a planning statement says it is appropriate for housing due to the “densely populated residential nature of the surrounding area”.

“The scheme will form an extension to the existing Loftus Garden Village development,” a design and access statement says.

The proposed layout of the site

“It will compliment the ‘arts and crafts’ style, with beautifully landscaped streets and gardens helping create a village feel.”

Natural Resources Wales said it has “significant concerns” with the development in a pre-application consultation, as the site is located in a flood zone.

However a planning statement says the site is served by flood defences, and that the ground level will be raised to reduce the risk.

A typical example of a street in Loftus Garden Village. Picture: Hammond Architectural Ltd/Pobl

Parking will be provided following the principles of the Loftus Garden Village development, though it will be at “a reduced level” due to the sustainable location and low car ownership levels in the area.

The area is also served by bus services and Newport railway station is around 1.7-kilometres away.

Homes will also be designed with two living spaces on the ground floor, providing a space to work from home.

Newport City Council will assess the plans over the coming months.