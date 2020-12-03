PUBS, bars and restaurants will face a new 6pm curfew in Wales, and the sale of alcohol in them will be banned.
Many pubs across Monmouthshire have decided to close completely in response to the new rules announced by first minister Mark Drakeford.
Under the new guidance, pubs, bars and restaurants will be forced to close at 6pm each night.
The sale of alcohol will also be banned in these settings. Some places will be remaining open but with reduced or altered opening hours.
These pubs have said they will close completely at 6pm Friday (unless stated otherwise), or have altered hours:
- Lamb & Flag Inn, Abergavenny
- The Boat Inn, Chepstow
- Coach & Horses, Chepstow
- The Millers Arms, Chepstow
- Half Moon Inn, Abergavenny
- The Measure Inn, Caldicot - Monday, December 7 delivery service will start again. Delivery times will be 4pm till 8pm Monday to Saturday, and Sunday carvery service 12pm till 1pm.
- The Rose Inn, Caldicot
- Lime Tree Café Bar, Chepstow
- Wheatsheaf Inn, Magor - This Saturday brunch 10am till 2pm, and Sunday lunch 12pm till 3pm.
- Kings Head Hotel, Usk
- The Glascoed Pub, Usk
- The Cripple Creek Inn, Abergavenny - Taking bookings from 12 till 4pm for food.
- The Piercefield, Chepstow
- The Castle Inn, Usk - Serving food Tuesday till Sunday from 12pm till 4pm, closing at 6pm.
- All Wetherspoon pubs will be closed – The Coliseum, The Bell Hanger, The Kings Head Hotel.
