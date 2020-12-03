FIRE crews, police and paramedics are responding to a “large” explosion at a port just over the Severn Estuary.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of the blast in Avonmouth, near Bristol and have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and South West Ambulance Service medics.
The service said there had been multiple casualties at the scene of a large explosion at a warehouse.
A spokesman added: “We have been called to a large explosion at 11.22am in a warehouse in Avonmouth on Kings Weston Lane.
“Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are currently attending. We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site.
“We are joined by Avon and Somerset Police and the ambulance service on site.
“The incident is ongoing.”
Witness Jawad Burhan took a photo showing a tank that had exploded after the blast.
He told the PA news agency there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and police had closed a nearby road leading up to the building, which he believed was a waste centre.
“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse. After ten minutes I saw the helicopter coming and the police,” he said.