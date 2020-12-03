AFTER the announcement of further restrictions on the hospitality industry in Wales – with pubs, restaurants, cafes etc having to close by 6pm and unable to sell alcohol – many establishments are having to rethink their business plans.
Many venues in Wales have said the news means it will be unviable for them to stay open, and are closing their doors entirely until the rules change.
Here we tell you the pubs around Blaenau Gwent that will close their doors from 6pm on Friday, December 4 or have changed their operating hours.
- The Badminton, Ebbw Vale – closed.
- The Bridgend Inn, Brynmawr – closing from Monday, December 7.
- The Pontlottyn, Abertillery – closed.
- The Picture House, Ebbw Vale – closed.
- The Olympia, Tredegar – closed.
- The Rolling Mill, Abertillery – closed.
- The Henrison Inn, Abertillery – closed.
- The Railway Tavern, Tredegar – still deciding but expected to remain open with updated times and takeaway options.
- The Bailey’s Arms, Ebbw Vale – closed.
Have we missed any? Let us know on newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk