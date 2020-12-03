SNOW is forecast for parts of Gwent this evening.

According to The Met Office weather forecast, areas of the region will experience their first snow of the season.

The forecast gives a 60 per cent chance of snow in some places, with temperatures feeling like minus four degrees in some places.

Snow is most likely to fall in Brynmawr according to the latest predictions.

It is predicted to begin snowing between 7pm and 8pm.

The Met Office gives it a 60 per cent chance, and while the temperature will be around one degree, minus three.

The snow will then ease off until 10pm, lasting for another hour, before returning between 5am and 6am tomorrow morning.

In all cases, the snow is only predicted to be light.

Ebbw Vale is also predicted to get some snow tomorrow morning, with The Met Office predicting a 60 per cent chance of snow from 4am until 6am.

Temperatures will feel like minus four degrees.

Precipitation falls as snow when the air temperature is below two degrees.

It is a myth that it needs to be below zero to snow. In fact, in this country, the heaviest snowfalls tend to occur when the air temperature is between zero and two degrees.

The falling snow does begin to melt as soon as the temperature rises above freezing, but as the melting process begins, the air around the snowflake is cooled.

Snowfall can be defined as 'slight,' 'moderate' or 'heavy'. When combined with strong winds, a snowfall can create blizzards and drifts.

If the temperature is warmer than two degrees then the snowflake will melt and fall as sleet rather than snow, and if it's warmer still, it will be rain.