Four dead after Avonmouth explosion: Live updates
- - Four people have died following an explosion in Avonmouth
- - Emergency services have been called to a "large explosion" at a warehouse in Avonmouth today (December 3).
- - More than six fire crews were called to the site just before 11.30am, as well as Avon and Somerset police and the South Western Ambulance service.
- - The service said there had been multiple casualties at the scene of a large explosion at a warehouse.
