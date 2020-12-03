THE Labour Party in Monmouth has chosen a lifelong environmental campaigner to be their candidate in the Welsh Senedd elections, scheduled to be held next spring.

Catrin Maby, a specialist in energy efficiency, was chosen by the party at a hustings event held at the weekend.

"I'm delighted to have been chosen", she said on learning the result.

"I will take local concerns and interests to the Welsh Government in a constructive way, following through on promises to deliver real and lasting change."

The party says Ms Maby offers a "depth of knowledge and experience of the area and its issues".

She trained initially as an engineer in industry, but a growing realisation about energy poverty and climate change encouraged her to shift her focus to sustainable energy.

Ms Maby then set up an energy advice service for tenant organisations, working with citizens’ advice and law centres, and later established a sustainable energy charity, working across Wales and in Gloucestershire.

She went on to focus on sustainable energy policy in the UK and Europe, gaining a PhD in the process.

"I am struck by how the issues that I have worked on all these years are now central to the well-being of future generations: climate change and genuinely affordable, low-carbon and good quality housing – with no-one left out in the cold," she added.

"Now I am deeply disturbed to see the increase in inequality during the pandemic - and the past decade of Tory rule. I will always fight for social justice and equality. We live in challenging and sometimes frightening times. People need to feel safe. They need to be able to trust those in power. I am committed to the highest standards of integrity and transparency in public life."

Monmouth has elected a Conservative representative at every Senedd Election since it was founded in 1999. The current MS is Nick Ramsay.