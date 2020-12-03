A VIDEO taken by PA reporters at the scene of large explosion which has left four people dead shows the impact of the incident.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a large explosion at a warehouse in Avonmouth today (December 3).
More than six fire crews were called to Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre just before 11.30am, as well as Avon and Somerset Police and the South Wales Ambulance Service.
Avon and Somerset Police have declared a “major incident” and say a full investigation will take place.
Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said inquiries were under way this afternoon into what caused the explosion, and confirmed shortly after 5pm that four people had died.