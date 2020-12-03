AFTER the announcement of further restrictions on the hospitality industry in Wales – with pubs, restaurants, cafes etc having to close by 6pm and unable to sell alcohol – many establishments are having to rethink their business plans.

Here we tell you the pubs around the Caerphilly borough that will be closed from 6pm on Friday, December 4 or have changed their operating hours.

  • Commercial Inn, Pontymister – closed.
  • Fox and Hounds, Risca – closed except between 12-6 on Wednesdays for people who live alone to socialise with soft drinks and snacks.
  • Exchange Inn, Risca – closed.
  • Prince of Wales, Risca – Opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 6pm selling food and non-alcoholic drinks.
  • Risca Workingmen’s Club, Top and Branch – closed.
  • Crosskeys Rugby Club – still doing Sunday lunches but with non-alcoholic drinks only.
  • Fork & Tune at Cwmcarn Hotel - open Friday and Sat 12-6pm, Sunday 12 - 4pm. Take-out/delivery:
  • Wednesday - Saturday 5:30-9pm.
  • Cwmcarn Workingmen’s Club – closed.
  • Newbridge Hotel – staying open 12-6pm, taking food bookings 12-5pm.

  • The Sirhowy, Blackwood – closed.
  • The Bumble Bee, Blackwood - open at 11:30am with soft drinks only. The last drinks orders will be at 5.30pm and the last food order will be 5pm and everyone must leave by 6pm.
  • The New Foresters, Blackwood – closed.
  • Cwrt Rawlin Inn, Caerphilly – closed.
  • Black Cock Inn, Caerphilly Mountain – closed.
  • Pontygwindy Inn, Pontygwindy – closed.
  • The Green Lady, Pontygwindy – closed.
  • The Malcolm Uphill, Caerphilly – closed.

Have we missed any? Let us know on newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk