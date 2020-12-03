AFTER the announcement of further restrictions on the hospitality industry in Wales – with pubs, restaurants, cafes etc having to close by 6pm and unable to sell alcohol – many establishments are having to rethink their business plans.
Here we tell you the pubs around the Caerphilly borough that will be closed from 6pm on Friday, December 4 or have changed their operating hours.
- Commercial Inn, Pontymister – closed.
- Fox and Hounds, Risca – closed except between 12-6 on Wednesdays for people who live alone to socialise with soft drinks and snacks.
- Exchange Inn, Risca – closed.
- Prince of Wales, Risca – Opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 6pm selling food and non-alcoholic drinks.
- Risca Workingmen’s Club, Top and Branch – closed.
- Crosskeys Rugby Club – still doing Sunday lunches but with non-alcoholic drinks only.
- Fork & Tune at Cwmcarn Hotel - open Friday and Sat 12-6pm, Sunday 12 - 4pm. Take-out/delivery:
- Wednesday - Saturday 5:30-9pm.
- Cwmcarn Workingmen’s Club – closed.
- Newbridge Hotel – staying open 12-6pm, taking food bookings 12-5pm.
- The Sirhowy, Blackwood – closed.
- The Bumble Bee, Blackwood - open at 11:30am with soft drinks only. The last drinks orders will be at 5.30pm and the last food order will be 5pm and everyone must leave by 6pm.
- The New Foresters, Blackwood – closed.
- Cwrt Rawlin Inn, Caerphilly – closed.
- Black Cock Inn, Caerphilly Mountain – closed.
- Pontygwindy Inn, Pontygwindy – closed.
- The Green Lady, Pontygwindy – closed.
- The Malcolm Uphill, Caerphilly – closed.
Have we missed any? Let us know on newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk