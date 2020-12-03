THE opening of mobile coronavirus testing units is being extended in three parts of Gwent.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is extending the opening of its mobile testing units in Blaenau Gwent over the next two weeks, in Torfaen over the coming week, and in Caerphilly during the coming weekend. See dates below.

The units will be deployed in different parts of each county borough, and will provide a walk-up testing service to residents.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus - a new continuous cough, high temperature, or loss of taste and/or smell, telephone 0300 30 31 222 to book a quick, safe test. Remember, these symptoms can be very mild.

The test is done in five minutes and they are only available for residents in these county boroughs.

Bring ID and proof of address, wear a face covering on the way to and from your test, do not use public transport, and do not visit any shops or other places on the way to or from your test.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

For people who live outside these areas, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent. Telephone 0300 30 31 222, 8am-6pm to book.

You can also have a test posted to your home. Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.

READ MORE:

The new dates are as follows:

Blaenau Gwent

Friday December 4: 9am-12.30pm - Gwent Shopping Centre, Gwent Way, Tredegar; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Beaufort Theatre car park, Frost Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale.

Saturday December 5: 9am-12.30pm - Abertillery Sports Centre, Alma Street, Abertillery; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Llanhilleth Miners Institute car park, Meadow Street, Llanhilleth.

Sunday December 6: 9am-12.30pm - Abertillery Sports Centre, Alma Street, Abertillery; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Llanhilleth Miners Institute car park, Meadow Street, Llanhilleth.

Monday December 7: 9am-12.30pm - Gwent Shopping Centre, Gwent Way, Tredegar; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale.

Tuesday December 8: 9am-12.30pm - Gwent Shopping Centre, Gwent Way, Tredegar; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale.

Wednesday December 9: 9am-12.30pm - car park at rear of Buffs, Station Road, Brynmawr; 1.30pm-4.30pm - car park at rear of High Street, Blaina.

Thursday December 10: 9am-12.30pm - car park at rear of Buffs, Station Road, Brynmawr; 1.30pm-4.30pm - car park at rear of High Street, Blaina.

Friday December 11: 9am-12.30pm - Gwent Shopping Centre, Gwent Way, Tredegar ; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Beaufort Theatre car park, Frost Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale.

Saturday December 12: 9am-12.30pm - Abertillery Sports Centre, Alma Street, Abertillery; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Llanhilleth Miners Institute car park, Meadow Street, Llanhilleth.

Sunday December 13: 9am-12.30pm - Abertillery Sports Centre, Alma Street, Abertillery; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Llanhilleth Miners Institute car park, Meadow Street, Llanhilleth.

Monday December 14: 9am-12.30pm - Gwent Shopping Centre, Gwent Way, Tredegar; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale.

Tuesday December 15: 9am-12.30pm - Gwent Shopping Centre, Gwent Way, Tredegar; 1.30pm-4.30pm - Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale.

Torfaen

Friday December 4: 9am-12.30pm - Old Mill car park, Trosnant Street, Pontypool, and Oasis car park, off Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran; 1.30pm-4pm - Estate Road car park, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, and Victoria Street car park, Cwmbran.

Saturday December 5: 9am-12.30pm - Old Mill car park, Trosnant Street, Pontypool, and Oasis car park, off Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran; 1.30pm-4pm - Estate Road car park, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, and Victoria Street car park, Cwmbran.

Sunday December 6: 9am-12.30pm - Old Mill car park, Trosnant Street, Pontypool, and Oasis car park, off Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran; 1.30pm-4pm - Panteg Park/Fishponds Park, Cwrdy Road, Griffithstown, and Victoria Street car park, Cwmbran.

Monday December 7: 9am-12.30pm - Old Mill car park, Trosnant Street, Pontypool, and Oasis car park, off Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran; 1.30pm-4pm - Panteg Park/Fishponds Park, Cwrdy Road, Griffithstown, and car park at rear of the Oakfield pub, Croeswen, Oakfield, Cwmbran.

Tuesday December 8: 9am-12.30pm - Old Mill car park, Trosnant Street, Pontypool, and Oasis car park, off Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran; 1.30pm-4pm - Cwmynyscoy Road, Pontypool, and car park at rear of the Oakfield pub, Croeswen, Oakfield, Cwmbran.

Caerphilly

Friday December 4: 9am-12.30pm - Former Aldi car park, Rhymney; 1.30pm-4pm - Bargoed Library.

Saturday December 5: 9am-12.30pm - Former Caerphilly county borough council offices site, Pontllanfraith; 1.30pm-4pm - Bargoed Library.

Sunday December 6: 9am-12.30pm - Former Caerphilly county borough council offices site, Pontllanfraith; 1.30pm-4pm - Bargoed Library.