EASYJET passengers will have to pay more to travel from next year as the airline announced plans to scrap its free hand luggage allowance.

From February 2021, the budget airline will only allow passengers to take a small bag on board, provided it can fit under a seat at no extra cost.

Extra charge for suitcases

The luggage charge will take effect from February 10, 2021, with travellers required to pay an extra cost of around £24 to bring their suitcase onboard.

The charge will be dependent on the seats, but at £24 it will cost passengers more than the price of the airline’s lowest fares of £22.99.

Currently, all passengers are able to bring a suitcase that measures 56cm x 45cm x 25cm with no weight limit for free. However, from next year this will be reduced to 45cm x 36cm x 20cm.

Only Flexi ticket holders, or Easyjet Plus card holders, will be allowed to take two bags onboard - a suitcase and a small handbag or laptop case.

Reducing delays

The airline says the additional charge comes as a result of reduced space onboard for bags. Limited overhead locker space meaning customers cannot be certain they will be able to have their cabin bag onboard with them.

The new policy also aims to cut down queue time during boarding and other associated delays, helping to improve punctuality for passengers.

The new rules are similar to those introduced by rival airline, Ryanair, in 2019, with Wizz Air later following suit.

Easyjet passengers with flights already booked next year have reportedly already been emailed about the changes to the baggage charge.