TWO men have been charged with producing cannabis following a police raid in Pontypool last month.
Iraqi nationals Farman Brahim and Sardam Luqman appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The pair have both been charged with producing cannabis and dishonestly using electricity on November 25.
MORE NEWS:
- Brave shop worker hit robber over the head with a bottle of whisky
- We Fight Any Claim finance chief stole £800,000 to fund gambling addiction
- Paedophile shared sexual fantasies about raping children and ‘disturbing’ films
Luqman also faces an allegation of the possession a prohibited weapon – PAVA spray.
Brahim, 27, of Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, was remanded in custody.
Luqman, 19, of Emerald Street, Adamsdown, Cardiff, was granted conditional bail
The defendants are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on January 4, 2021.
Comments are closed on this article.