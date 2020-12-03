TWO men have been charged with producing cannabis following a police raid in Pontypool last month.

Iraqi nationals Farman Brahim and Sardam Luqman appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The pair have both been charged with producing cannabis and dishonestly using electricity on November 25.

Luqman also faces an allegation of the possession a prohibited weapon – PAVA spray.

Brahim, 27, of Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, was remanded in custody.

Luqman, 19, of Emerald Street, Adamsdown, Cardiff, was granted conditional bail

The defendants are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on January 4, 2021.