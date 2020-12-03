THE WELSH Ambulance Service has this evening declared a critical incident because of a high level of demand in south east Wales.
It comes after the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board asked patients not to “self-present” at The Grange University Hospital this evening and overnight.
A statement from the Welsh Ambulance Service says: “Some patients may wait longer for help, while others could be advised to make alternative arrangements if their call is not life-threatening.
“The Trust is asking the public to only call 999 for serious and life-threatening emergencies.
“For everything else the public should visit the NHS 111 Wales website for health advice or information.”
Lee Brooks, director of operations, said: “There are actions under way to deal with this demand, but we really need the public to work with us on this.”
The health board has tweeted: "Demand for NHS emergency services is extremely high today, with a high call volume to the ambulance service.
"We are asking patients not to self-present at The Grange University Hospital this evening or overnight."
Demand for NHS emergency services is extremely high today, with a high call volume to the ambulance service. We are asking patients not to self-present at The Grange University Hospital this evening or overnight..— Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (@AneurinBevanUHB) December 3, 2020
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment