THE housing market has seen a huge shift since the start of the global coronavirus pandemic.

A recent Rightmove report revealed that the average time to sell is now 50 days, which is 12 days faster than the same period last year.

The report compared the national UK property market in 2019 to 2020.

Moreover, a recent YouGov poll showed that a third of buyers said the pandemic has made having a garden more important to them.

While three in ten buyers said the pandemic made a home workspace a priority.

Home office space and a garden are now among the main priorities for buyers - here are some of the most popular properties on the market in Newport right now:

Three bed end terrace house

Risca Road, Rogerstone, Newport NP10

£145,000

Boasting gorgeous views from every room this three-bedroom end of terrace has something many properties lack.

The rear decked garden is ideal for alfresco dining with far reaching views across the mountains whilst the front of the property looks out on to fields and farmland.

A five-minute drive from the M4 but with additional space for a home office, this property is ideal for first time buyers and families alike.

Three bed semi-detached house

Western Avenue, Newport NP20

£295,000

A beautiful semi-detached period property, this large home is located on a sought after residential road.

The property boasts two reception rooms, a conservatory, kitchen breakfast-room, ground floor cloakroom, first floor wet room and three good-sized bedrooms.

To find out more visit Zoopla.

Five bed terraced house

Chepstow Road, Newport NP19

£190,000

Listed as an investment property, this five-bedroom home on Chepstow Road needs a complete and substantial refurbishment.

Selling at a very low price this property has bags of potential and could become a stunning family home.

With high ceilings and fireplaces throughout as well as a front garden, there are glimmers of something quite magical about this property.

Three bed semi-detached house

Cotswold Way, Risca, Newport NP11

£180,000

This lovely family home offers a host of benefits including being situated in a great area with local bus links and boasting stunning views across the countryside.

The property is offered for sale with no-onward chain and has easy access to the M4 making the commute to work nearly hassle-free.

Find out more about this property on Zoopla.

Three bed semi-detached house

Semi-Detached House, Merlin Crescent, Newport NP19

£129,950

In need of some modernisation, this property has been well-looked after and loved by its previous owner.

Available to cash-buyers only due to being of non-traditional construction this property offers three good-sized bedrooms and ample living space.

To find out more visit Zoopla.

Have you moved home since the start of the pandemic? Let us know in the comments.