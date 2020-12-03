THE EXECUTIVE member for education at Torfaen Council Cllr Richard Clark has said all schools in the borough will remain open until December 18.

In a statement on the council’s social media pages, Cllr Clark says he has decided to make a statement quickly after the council received numerous questions on the issue from parents concerned over rising case numbers in school settings.

At last Friday’s coronavirus briefing the first minister Mark Drakeford said it was not the intention of the Welsh Government that schools should close early. He said children had lost enough education already and it was also a safeguarding matter.

But head teachers said parents have been indicating they will keep their children at home for the last week of term to avoid any risk of infection or self-isolation over the holiday.

Cllr Clark said: “After discussion and support from head teachers, Torfaen schools will remain open until the scheduled end of term on December 18.

“We wish to make this announcement, as we’re aware schools are receiving questions from parents and discussions across the region regarding the closure of schools and a switch to blended learning before the end of term.

“Our decision is to give parents and guardians certainty as we understand how disruptive pupils being sent home can be for parents juggling childcare arrangements, work, and supporting learning at home.

“We understand many pupils are currently isolating, but we believe school is the best place for all children to be, especially in the run up to Christmas during this pandemic.”

Parents and carers do not face penalties for not sending children to school under changes agreed by the Welsh Government when schools re-opened in September.