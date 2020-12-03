EFFORTS to increase the number of electric vehicle charging points available in Wales are being boosted with a planned £30 million investment.
The Welsh Government cash is intended to increase the confidence of drivers in using electric vehicles.
Currently only 0.17 per cent of vehicles in Wales are electric.
The Welsh Government has said it wants to increase the availability of charging points in homes and workplaces.
Economy and transport minister Ken Skates said: “We are at the early stages of a transport revolution that will see the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars and vans.
"To tackle the climate emergency our transport system must become cleaner and greener.
“Electric vehicles is an emerging market but one that that will be integral to how we travel in the coming years.
"Improvements cannot be driven by government alone, and this strategy will support the public, private and third sector to work together in giving people confidence in using electric vehicles.”