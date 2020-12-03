December is here and the countdown to Christmas is officially under way!

We all know that the Christmas period is likely to present significant challenges in terms of managing the coronavirus infection rate. I also recognise that 2020 has been a very difficult year and families are looking forward to spending quality time with loved ones during the festive period.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Christmas this year will be very different to what we are used to and we all need to accept that some sacrifices will need to be made in order to keep our friends and family safe.

Coronavirus remains a real threat and the latest data shows that infection rates remain high. We must remain vigilant as we enter the festive season. Everyone is frustrated by the ongoing disruption to our daily lives and we are missing family and friends who we have not seen for such a long time.

Trials are progressing well on various vaccines, which offer us a path out of this pandemic. The council will play a lead role in the distribution and roll out of any vaccination programme, working closely with our colleagues in Health. However, the vaccination programme is a massive task and is going to take time some time to roll out.

New Wales-wide measures were announced by the First Minister earlier this week and there is also extra financial support for businesses affected by the ongoing restrictions. We are awaiting further details on this, but we will continue to work hard to support local businesses throughout this difficult time.

In terms of the position in schools, discussions are continuing on the most appropriate arrangements during the last week of term. We are aware that a small number of head teachers have chosen to survey parents about their intentions that week and may make local decisions based on the feedback.

So, in closing, let’s continue to work together to fight coronavirus and keep up the fantastic effort that you have all demonstrated over recent months.

Stay safe and keep well