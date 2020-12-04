A CONVICTED drug dealer has been ordered to pay back more than £8,000 of the money he made through his offending.

Shaka Griffiths was jailed in August after he admitted being concerned in the supply of class-A drugs heroin and cocaine.

At the time, the court was told Griffiths had moved into a woman's home in Chepstow, using the property as a base from which to conduct his operation.

When Gwent Police raided the home, they found Griffiths there with £3,000 cash and 54 wraps of heroin with a total street value of around £1,000.

Later, when officers searched Griffiths' Bristol home, they found expensive items worth £24,206. Father-of-five Griffiths, of Ludlow Close, St Paul's, told the police those items had been gifts from friends and relatives.

Griffiths is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for the drugs supply offences.

At Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Catherine Richards said Griffiths had made an estimated £18,030 from his offending.

She said £8,718 was recoverable from Griffiths, and the court was told this sum would be raised in part through the sale of goods seized by the police under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The judge ordered Griffiths to pay the £8,718 within three months. He must also pay a £181 surcharge within three months of his release from prison.

She also ordered the forfeiture of mobile phones linked to Griffiths' offending.