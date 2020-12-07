THE Brexit transition period comes to an end on December 31, which means a number of new rules will be in place in the new year when the UK officially leaves the EU.

Here’s everything you need to know, at a glance.

The Immigration Act

The Immigration Act has received Royal Assent and been signed into law, which means free movement will end at 11pm on December 31.

Those who wish to come into the UK to work will need to apply for permission in advance, and will be awarded points for a job offer at the appropriate skill level and for meeting the appropriate salary threshold. Visas will then be awarded to those who gain enough points.

New drone rules to come into place

From December 31, 2020, numerous new European drone regulations are coming into place.

These regulations are as follows:

The Permission for Commercial Operations (PfCO) is being replaced by a new system

Three new categories of operations are being introduced, relating to the level of risk involved in your flight

New drone classes will be introduced based on weight and other specifications

The three categories of operations which will be introduced are:

Open Category - low-risk operations will not require any authorisation, but will be subject to strict operational limitations

Specific Category - for medium-risk operations, operators will have to require an authorisation from the national aviation authority on the basis of a standardised risk assessment or a specific scenario

Certified Category - in the case of high-risk operations, classical aviation rules will apply

On December 31, 2020, any operator of a drone which weighs less than 250g, but has a camera (other than a toy), must also be registered.

Brexit transition period ends

The Brexit transition period will end on December 31, 2020, with new rules both for businesses and citizens to come into effect from January 1, 2021.

The Government explains that you need to act now if you’re:

importing goods from the EU

exporting goods to the EU

moving goods to or from Northern Ireland

travelling to the EU

living and working in the EU

staying in the UK if you’re an EU citizen

You can check what you may need to do for you, your business or your family on the government website.

You will be asked a series of questions, including where you live, work and plan to go on holiday, in order to find the list of things you may need to act on first.