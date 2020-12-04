A NINE-year-old boy was injured in a crash in Newbridge earlier this week.
Gwent Police were called to the scene of the crash at around 4.40pm on December 2.
What was at the time described as a 'police incident' occurred on High Street in the town.
The crash involved one car (a Vauxhall Astra) and a pedestrian (nine-year-old boy).
The boy sustained injuries to his head and leg and was taken to University Hospital of Wales for treatment.
The road was temporarily closed while emergency services were in attendance - it reopened at approximately 6.30pm.