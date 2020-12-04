WITH just three castle dwellers remaining in I’m A Celeb and the final looming, we looked back at some of this series highlights.

It seems like only yesterday hosts Ant and Dec were welcoming us to the abandoned Welsh castle for the first time.

After only three weeks, just a few celebrities remain to battle their way to becoming either King or Queen of the castle.

Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher, and Jordan North are this year’s finalists after the eviction of bookies’ favourite Shane Richie last night.

Congrats to @jordannorth1, @vernonkay and @MrsGiFletcher, the #ImACeleb Class of 2020 FINAL THREE! One of them will be crowned your King or Queen of the Castle tonight! 👑 pic.twitter.com/812mQAc6nd — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 4, 2020

The series began with 12 contestants who made the new filming location their home, but now only three remain.

He kept the Camp (and the nation) chuckling all the way to the final four, but it’s time for @realshanerichie to head back to reality! 🤗 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/VfTT5qFbiv — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2020

They were: Classical singer Russel Watson, musical theatre star Ruthie Henshall, former EastEnders actor Shane Richie, BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire, long-distance champion runner Sir Mo Farah, Paralympian athlete Hollie Arnold, former EastEnders actress and singer Jessica Plummer, Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard, and professional dancer AJ Pritchard.

According to bookies PaddyPower, author and podcaster Giovanna is favourite to be crowned Queen of the Castle.

This year we were also introduced to Kiosk Cledwyn, who made his on-screen debut during the first week of the show. He mans the kiosk that rewards the celebrities with treats for completing challenges, however, that is only if their camp members answer a question right.

We always wondered why Kiosk Cledwyn was so speedy with that shutter! 😱 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/h4ml7SUnhq — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2020

The first episode saw the celebrities fly over Snowdonia and then abseiling off a cliff before entering camp and Jordan North puked in the first ten minutes of the show. We then saw all celebrities take part in The Gates To Hell - a huge gatehouse like structure positioned in front of the majestic Gwrych Castle.

The celebrities would be locked into ten cages and had to work as a team to pass ten stars from one side to the other using a magnet until all of them had moved the stars from one side of the cage to the other - with just twelve minutes to complete the task.

The first eating Bushtucker Trial of 2020 – a viewer favourite – featured Beverley Callard, Jordan North and Vernon Kay taking on gruesome Welsh ‘delicacies’.

The celebs had to eat at least two dishes each, with another four served at random.

Vernon was given a plate of sheep brains, Beverley polished off a vomit fruit ‘vomlette’ - as she's vegan -, and Jordan then took on a plate of goat eyes and managed to claim a third star for camp.

Last week saw Shane Richie win an impressive 12 stars for camp during the Cruel Jewels task. The actor was tasked with finding stars hidden around display cabinets, unscrewing with his tongue and mouth during one section. He was forced to crawl around surrounded by pythons, snakes, cockroaches, maggots and 200 spiders.

Just a day before, former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard struggled in cobweb filled tunnels with campmate Jessica Plummer during The Harm-Oury trial.

Last night saw the return of the annual Celebrity Cyclone challenge, despite doubts that it wouldn’t take place following the move from Australia to Gwrych Castle.

have not stopped laughing at vernon absolutely wiping out shane in the celebrity cyclone #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/nXcIQtRYoK — megan (@cafejjacques) December 4, 2020

The challenges sees the celebrities battle the elements, as they’re hosed down with water, have strong winds blown their way, and having to dodge large obstacles which are thrown their way with force.

A Celebrity Cyclone like no other! And not just because it was absolutely FREEZING 🥶 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/AioWFF6Wp1 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2020

Also, this year's series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! brought a little bit of Gwent onto screens around the country. The dramatic surrounds of the North Wales castle are kitted out with furniture and props - including two thrones, 12 chairs and a bureau - all provided by Monmouthshire-based Caldicot Antiques.

Couple Sue Jordan, 63, and Mark Jordan, 64, who own the businesses, were delighted to be sent a photo of I'm A Celebrity hosts, Ant and Dec, sat on the throne and are "pleased" to have helped ITV.

This year’s series has been slightly shorter than usual, starting in mid-November and lasting for three weeks.

The I’m A Celebrity 2020 final will air from 9pm this evening on ITV.