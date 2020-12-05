WE'VE been clapping them from our doorsteps, now readers of the South Wales Argus have taken the opportunity to show their appreciation of our hard-working health and care workers by nominating them for awards.

More than 100 individuals and organisations, including GPs, surgeons, midwives, nurses and support and care workers have been put forward for recognition.

And after a year like 2020, we’re pulling out the stops to make sure that the online South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards, held in association with t2 group, is an event to remember.

The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook on Tuesday, December 29, making Christmas that extra bit special for those shortlisted for one of our 16 accolades, and everybody can watch.

Joining us for the event will be a glittering array of household names to toast those who have gone the extra mile to keep us healthy and safe in 2020.

This year’s host Dr Hilary Jones is a family doctor who is also a trusted and highly respected medical broadcaster on radio and TV, with slots on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine and a guest presenting role on BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright Show.

Dr Hilary Jones

He also contributes to a number of newspapers and magazines and is the author of several books and novels.

Other well-known medics making an appearance include Dr Phil Hammond, who is both an NHS doctor with some of the best patient satisfaction ratings ever seen, a journalist and a popular comedian.

Dr Phil Hammond

The Trust Me, I’m a Doctor presenter has worked for the NHS for 32 years, including two decades as a part time GP and five years in sexual health, and as a writer he’s broken important stories, including the shocking treatment of whistleblowers. Currently he’s an associate specialist in paediatrics in an NHS team helping young people with chronic fatigue.

Joining these medical superstars will be celebrities such as Welsh former international rugby union player Sam Warburton, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page and Casualty actor Clive Mantle - to name but a few.

“We’ve opened our address book and invited a number of big names to the awards, although the real stars are the finalists and, especially after this year, everybody who works in the health and care sector,” says Argus editor Gavin Thompson. “In this year of coronavirus we have some especially inspiring stories to tell that will make it a truly uplifting occasion.

“We want you to get the most out of the evening by watching with family and friends, where you can do so safely, and by sharing your messages, pictures and videos on social media.”

Don’t miss out on the online event of the year: The South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards will be streamed live at facebook.com/southwalesargus at 7pm on Tuesday, December 29, and will be available afterwards on the Argus website and YouTube. Those tuning in do not need a Facebook profile or account.

Military medicine museum is our awards sponsor

THE Museum of Military Medicine is the sponsor of the ‘Pharmacy of the Year’ category in the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards 2020.

The impact of military medicine on the health and care of civilians cannot be underestimated.

From advances in blood transfusions to the use of field hospital practices to create Nightingale units, not forgetting the adoption of the ‘Thomas Splint’ beyond Wales after the First World War; new ways of working developed during times of conflict have gone on to provide long-lasting benefits for millions of people.

The Museum of Military Medicine showcases such stories, stepping back in time as far as the English Civil War and continuing to the present day, as Army Medical Services personnel continue to serve across the globe.

Soon this important resource will be making Wales its home, with plans to move its artefacts and archives to Cardiff.

Work has already begun on establishing partnerships in Wales, such as with the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, and opening a veterans’ clinic, as well as offering a visitor attraction with a range of displays and an exciting ‘Deep Space’ interactive learning area through which the body can be viewed in 3D profile.

“The museum was started to celebrate our core traditions and generate pride, but nowadays it’s more than a museum: it’s about education and opportunity,” explains director Jason Semmens.

“We hope to be up and running in Cardiff within the next five years.

“This is an exciting project and we would be delighted to hear from any organisations wishing to form partnerships with the museum.”