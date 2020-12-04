As Wales prepares for the Christmas trading period following its firebreak lockdown, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent. Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time. If you are a local trader/ business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader.
ROSIE & Izzys, in Cibi Walk, Abergavenny, is a coffee shop which opened three months ago.
Millie Rich said: “Everything was against us as we opened mid-pandemic.
“The paperwork didn’t officially go through till 4.30pm the day before we opened.
“It was completely and utterly crazy but as a family run business we all came together and wow – it’s been amazing.
“We’ve had the most incredible support from the locals and every single day is such fun!
“Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic has been really tough.
“But we honestly do have to say that we have been so well supported. We ran some hot chocolate specials recently and people have gone crazy for them - chocolate has literally saved the day.
“We posted a video of them and it now has more than 4,000 views- not bad for a little coffee shop, hey?
“We’re a family owned and run business and we hope to improve the community in our part of town.
“We’re very creative and have lots of ideas brewing. Honestly couldn’t be more excited of what’s to come in the future of Rosie & Izzy’s - which was actually named after our gorgeous two dogs as we’re completely dog friendly.”
For more details visit facebook.com/RosieandIzzys/