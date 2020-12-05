As Wales prepares for the Christmas trading period following its firebreak lockdown, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent. Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time. If you are a local trader or business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader

CASTLE Plumbing Supplies/Bathroom & Tile Centre, which has its head office in Caldicot, has been in business for almost 20 years.

It supplies high-quality bathrooms and tiles across South Wales with four showrooms to date, as well as being a Welsh leader in the plumbing and heating supplies industry with a further four trade branches selling everything from boilers to tap washers.

In 2018 the business donated the bathrooms, heating system and pipework to the BBC show DIY SOS to help a local family in need in Monmouth.

Joe Saunders, marketing manager, said: “We have taken the threat of Covid-19 very seriously. We quickly closed off our bathroom showrooms in March to avoid aiding the spread of coronavirus but remained available by phone to assist all customer enquiries.

“However, as lockdown began to ease, we made sure we put in all reasonable safety measures to be able to re-open our showrooms at full steam as well as keep all our customers and colleagues safe.

“We assigned one-way walking systems around our showrooms, we make sure face masks are always worn and hand sanitiser is always used upon entry, we adhere to social distancing rules, put up protective screens at our tills and many other processes to make our showrooms Covid secure.

“In terms of our plumbing branches we have always remained open and trading safely throughout this year to supply key workers with all plumbing and heating products they may desperately need. And as the winter closes in, this effort remains even more prevalent.”

For more details ring 01291 431192.