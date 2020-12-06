As Wales prepares for the Christmas trading period following its firebreak lockdown, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent. Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time. If you are a local trader or business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader
CLAIRE Rosser runs The Bank Post Office and Coffee Shop in Newbridge.
Mrs Rosser runs the business with her husband - and they are both former Welsh international swimmers.
She said: “Re-opening the much-needed Post Office in the town was much needed due to the closure of all the banks here.
“We can provide much-needed banking services to local people and businesses.
“It has now become a community hub, with people using our coffee shop as safe, Covid-19-friendly place to meet up with friends and family for food and drinks.
“The Post Office stayed open daily throughout the lengthily first lockdown.
“We set up a not-for-profit delivery service delivering produce purchased from the local butchers, green grocers and milkman and delivered essentials twice a week to our vulnerable customers throughout lockdown.
“It helped keep us going, but also helped several other local businesses survive through a difficult time.
“We have created a large, covered, outdoor space within the past few months, which has allowed people from the local community, to continue to meet in small groups, in a safe, welcoming environment.”
The business can be found at 20 High Street, Newbridge.