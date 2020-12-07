As Wales prepares for the Christmas trading period following its firebreak lockdown, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent. Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time. If you are a local trader or business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader
THAT’S Lovely That, Abergavenny, is a Welsh home and gift store, which stocks Annie Sloane paint.
It has been in business for seven years.
Owner Lucy Hywel said: “Coping during the Covid-19 crisis has been difficult but has kept the mind active looking at different ways to break water through the pandemic.
MORE NEWS:
- Guide to Wales coronavirus rules on pubs, alcohol & hospitality
- Jamie Garwood jailed for driving offences in city
- Wales pub chain owners expect to be closed until January
“Without my customers I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am in awe of their continued loyalty.”
For more details visit thatslovelythat.com