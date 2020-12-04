TEN more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, along with a further 349 cases.

The figures mean that 24 deaths have been confirmed in Gwent in the past four days, with the total in the area since the pandemic began now 483, according to Public Health Wales.

And there have been 1,493 cases confirmed in Gwent in the past four days, taking the total since the pandemic began to 16,159.

The deaths confimed today in Gwent are among 33 across Wales, with the total now at 2,671, again according to Public Health Wales. There have been 1,471 new cases confirmed Wales-wide today.

The latest reported Gwent cases are: Caerphilly, 110; Newport, 70; Blaenau Gwent, 65; Torfaen, 59; Monmouthshire, 45.

Eight more deaths were confirmed today in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, with seven more in the Swansea Bay UHB area, three each in the Cardiff & Vale and Hywel Dda (west Wales) UHB areas, and two in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) UHB area.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - for the week to December 1 - rose again, to 252.7 per 100,000 population.

At today's Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, First Minister Mark Drakeford cited the rise in case rates - this time last week the all-Wales rate was around 188 per 100,000 - as a cause for serious concern, with rates rising in the vast majority of council areas.

The Blaenau Gwent rolling weekly case rate, is now back above 500 per 100,000 (502.4), and remains the highest in Wales, though the rate in Neath Port Talbot (464 per 100,000) is now the second highest, and is rising fast as cases there continue to increase.

The rolling weekly case rate in Torfaen is now back above 400 per 100,000 (402.3) and is the third highest in Wales, but case rates continue to rise across the rest of Gwent too.

The latest rate in Newport is 333.6, the seventh highest, with Caerphilly (324.7) the eighth highest. Monmouthshire's rolling weekly case rate is now back above 200 per 100,000, at 223.1, but remains the only one in Gwent's five council areas that remains below the all-Wales rate.

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 199

Swansea - 171

Neath Port Talbot - 141

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 121

Caerphilly - 110

Carmarthenshire - 86

Bridgend - 73

Newport - 70

Blaenau Gwent - 65

Torfaen - 59

Merthyr Tydfil - 55

Vale of Glamorgan - 48

Monmouthshire - 45

Wrexham - 45

Pembrokeshire - 41

Ceredigion - 30

Flintshire - 23

Powys - 17

Denbighshire - 15

Anglesey - 10

Gwynedd - nine

Conwy - five

Unknown location - nine

Resident outside Wales - 24

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.