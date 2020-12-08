As Wales prepares for the Christmas trading period following its firebreak lockdown, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent. Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time. If you are a local trader or business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader
MOORE Language Solutions is based in Chepstow and has been in business for seven years.
It provides French, Italian and English language tuition and translations.
It is run by Charlotte Moore who said: “All of my private teaching is currently undertaken online via Skype so students can still see and speak with me regularly ‘face to face’ but from the comfort of their own home (or wherever they may be).
MORE NEWS:
- Guide to Wales coronavirus rules on pubs, alcohol & hospitality
- Jamie Garwood jailed for driving offences in city
- Wales pub chain owners expect to be closed until January
“Being online in real time means we can also quickly share a range of digital resources, links and homework with ease; the possibilities are endless.
“As well as language tutorials, I post multilingual guitar and vocal covers on my YouTube channel: www.YouTube.com/MooreLanguageSolutions.”
For more details go to www.MooreLanguageSolutions.com