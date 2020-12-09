As Wales prepares for the Christmas trading period following its firebreak lockdown, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent. Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time. If you are a local trader or business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader
MAYZMUSIK Performing Arts Academy has been offering performing arts tuition in Abergavenny for 20 years.
Lisa-Marie Harris from the academy said: “This year saw us celebrate our 20th anniversary.
“We’ve grown from one piano tutor to an mini empire with three business premises and a small army of students who are stars of the future.
“We moved to a distance learning programme throughout lockdown with lessons conducted via video.
“Our performance series ‘together from home’ saw students filming their part of the performance at home and we edited the final videos together.
“We call ourselves The Mayzmusik Family because our customers are a community. Some students stay with us for more than a decade.
“We’d like to thank everyone for transitioning through the changes of 2020 so seamlessly. It’s been such a stressful year for the arts but our little community is strong!”
For more details visit www.mayzmusik.co.uk