FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has hit back at criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Drakeford was speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing earlier today.

He was asked what he thought of comments made by a number of figures, both political and otherwise, about his handling of the crisis.

"Some of the critics are people for whom I have a lot of respect," he said.

"There are others who belong in another part of the political spectrum.

"People are allowed to make whatever challenge they like to government.

"I like to create a dialogue with people, if people are not interested in that sort of discussion then I will not be spending a lot of my time engaging with them."

READ MORE:

Mr Drakeford said that this year things have been incredibly difficult and "there have been no easy choices", especially when these affect businesses and livelihoods.

But, he added that the Welsh Government has taken the "decisions necessary to protect your health and the health and wellbeing of your family".

"It is my responsibility to do whatever is needed to save the lives of people here in Wales," he said.

"The government I lead is a government that will never shirk our responsibility... however difficult and challenging those decisions may be."