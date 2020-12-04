SCHOOLS in Blaenau Gwent will be going online-only from Thursday, December 10, so families don’t have to self isolate over the Christmas period, the county borough council has confirmed.

Remote learning will be available to all pupils from December 10 until the end of term on Friday, December 18.

The blended learning approach will be similar to education in the first coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

A statement from the county borough council says that there was “unanimous support” from head teachers in the area for this approach.

The coronavirus rate in Blaenau Gwent is the highest in Wales with 502 cases per 100,000 and Public Health Wales announced a further 65 cases earlier today.

The council says the decision will make sure students can continue their education until the end of the term and “reduces the potential for pupils needing to self isolate over the Christmas period”.

Eighteen schools in the county borough have been affected by positive cases and currently more than 900 pupils have been told to self isolate.

This news comes after St Martin’s School in Caerphilly told their pupils earlier this week that the school will be closing a week early for Christmas so that families will be able to spend time together.

Arrangements will be made for families entitled to free school meals to receive direct payments for this period.

The council’s executive member for education, Cllr Joanne Collins, said: “We have engaged and listened to our school leaders over plans for the remainder of this term and we are in no doubt that this is absolutely the right decision for learners and their families, giving them the best opportunity to not be facing this Christmas in self-isolation.

“All our schools have worked so hard this year to develop comprehensive remote and blended learning plans for pupils, and these have already been put into practice where pupils have been required to self-isolate. Teaching staff will continue to offer support until the end of term.

“School staff have worked so hard to support learners throughout this very difficult year, both during full lockdown and when schools re-opened to provide safe and welcoming learning environments this term. We are thankful for their hard work and dedication to the children and young people of this county borough.”

Individual schools will be in touch with parents/carers to provide more information about the plans for remote learning.