A WEEK after a number of dead birds were found along parts of a Gwent river, an investigation is still ongoing to find out what happened.
On Friday, November 27, a number of dead birds that looked to be geese were found spread out along the river Ebbw between Pont-y-meistr bridge in Fields Road, Pontymister and Avon Village near Rogerstone.
Just two days later, a number of ducks were found along the river in Rogerstone.
There was concern that avian influenza was involved after a number of cases had been confirmed across the UK and also that the birds had been deliberately killed as some had blood spatters and according to witnesses, had parts removed.
A spokeswoman for the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said: “In line with our clear guidelines to protect animal welfare, we take all potential breaches of legislation very seriously and investigate all allegations.
“We are investigating the matter and will discuss the findings with the Welsh Government. We do not comment on individual cases.”
The APHA also issued some guidance on what to do if they find a dead bird. Due to the recent cases of avian influenza in the UK, contact with wild birds should be avoided and any dead wild birds should be reported to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77. Anyone concerned that a wildlife crime is being committed should contact their local police force.