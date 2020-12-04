BLAENAVON World Heritage Centre will remain open in part during the next two weeks.
Further to the recent announcement from the Welsh Government around new restrictions on the hospitality sector, the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre have themselves announced that the Heritage Café and Library will remain open over the next two weeks.
The Visitor Exhibition has closed however, and Reindeer Trail cancelled.
The gift shop will be open for visitors to do some local Christmas shopping.
The library will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am-3pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm, for customers to browse and choose their own books or to pick up their ‘Request & Collect’ items.
The gift shop will be open whilst the library is open, as well as every Wednesday, 10am-5pm.
The Heritage Café will be open six days a week, Tuesday-Sunday from 9.15am to 4pm with festive favourites including hot turkey and stuffing rolls available along with the usual menu.
Head to the VisitBlaenavon Facebook page to see some of the new stock that has come into the gift shop.
Opening hours will be reviewed in line with government guidelines.