As Wales prepares for the Christmas trading period following its firebreak lockdown, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent. Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time. If you are a local trader or business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader
IAN Mayho runs Key 2 Shoes in Abergavenny.
It offers shoe repairs, key cutting and clothes alterations.
He said: “We are a small family run independent shop.
“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our customers for their continued support over the years.”
For more details contact: 01873 851658.