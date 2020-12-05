SIRHOWY saw the highest number of coronavirus cases in Gwent last week according to new data published by Public Health Wales.

The Blaenau Gwent ward saw 54 new cases – which is an increase on the previous week (48) and means 133 cases have been recorded in the ward in the 21 days up to December 1.

In Newport Liswerry and Uskmouth recorded the most cases with 51 – up from 24 the previous week.

Rogerstone, which saw the most cases across the health board region last week (55) recorded 47 new cases.

In Torfaen Pontypool recorded the most new cases with 50 – up on 33 the previous week.

In Monmouthshire Magor and Rogiet saw a worrying rise to 46 new cases – the most in the county by 20 and 29 more than the previous week.

In Caerphilly Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg recorded the highest number of cases with 50 – two less than the previous week.

The data shows the number of cases by Middle Layer Super Output Area (MSOA) – areas containing 2,000 to 6,000 households, and is based on a rolling case rate for the last week, 21 days, and since the pandemic began.

The rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 population is a yardstick to provide an idea of how quickly the virus is spreading or receding in an area. It can be measured against the Wales average in the week up to December 1, which was 252.7.

The data below shows how many cases were recorded in each MSOA in Gwent in the week up to December 1. Hover over the bars, or see the text below, for exact figures.

Torfaen

Pontypool: 50 cases at a rolling rate of 549.8

Trefethin: 45 cases at a rolling rate of 589.7

Abersychan: 26 cases at a rolling rate of 351.2

Cwmbran: 27 cases at a rolling rate of 360

Croesyceilog: 23 cases at a rolling rate of 316.5

New Inn: 32 cases at a rolling rate of 541.3

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 22 cases at a rolling rate of 287.9

Griffithstown: 29 cases at a rolling rate of 380.1

Llantarnam and Oakfield: 29 cases at a rolling rate of 388.5

Blaenavon: 21 cases at a rolling rate of 325.5

Hollybush and Henllys: 24 cases at a rolling rate of 354.8

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: 14 cases at a rolling rate of 216.4

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: 37 cases at a rolling rate of 549.9

Blaenau Gwent

Blaina and Nantyglo: 51 cases at a rolling rate of 537.5

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 49 cases at a rolling rate of 544.3

Sirhowy: 54 cases at a rolling rate of 763.1

Tredegar and Georgetown: 46 cases at a rolling rate of 550.7

Rassau and Beaufort: 27 cases at a rolling rate of 383.3

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 41 cases at a rolling rate of 523.1

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: 25 cases at a rolling rate of 355.8

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 37 cases at a rolling rate of 436.1

Brynmawr: 21 cases at a rolling rate of 378.4.

Newport

Rogerstone: 47 cases at a rolling rate of 509.3

Liswerry and Uskmouth: 51 cases at a rolling rate of 440.9

Victoria and Somerton: 48 cases at a rolling rate of 404.9

Marshfield: 47 cases at a rolling rate of 561.7

Pye Corner and Graig: 20 cases at a rolling rate of 316.8

Ringland: 26 cases at a rolling rate of 484.8

Lawrence Hill: 18 cases at a rolling rate of 310.6

St Julians: 18 cases at a rolling rate of 253.8

Duffryn and Maesglas: 36 cases at a rolling rate of 439.6

Bettws: 22 cases at a rolling rate of 273.5

Pill and Docks: 22 cases at a rolling rate of 248.8

Shaftsbury and Crindai: 19 cases at a rolling rate of 280.4

Maindee: 22 cases at a rolling rate of 275

Langstone and Llanwern: 16 cases at a rolling rate of 180.8

Caerleon: 24 cases at a rolling rate of 308.4

Stow Hill: 15 cases at a rolling rate of 228.7

Gaer: 14 cases at a rolling rate of 242.6

Malpas: 10 cases at a rolling rate of 127.6

Beechwood: 22 cases at a rolling rate of 361.1

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: 19 cases at a rolling rate of 298.8

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: 50 cases at a rolling rate of 563.1

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: 41 cases at a rolling rate of 560

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 27 cases at a rolling rate of 444.7

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: 30 cases at a rolling rate of 291.9

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 41 cases at a rolling rate of 506

Bargoed: 30 cases at a rolling rate of 485.8

Oakdale and Pentwyn: 32 cases at a rolling rate of 329.8

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 27 cases at a rolling rate of 371.2

Crosskeys South and Ynyssdu: 25 cases at a rolling rate of 429

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 32 cases at a rolling rate of 564.1

Pontllanfraith: 26 cases at a rolling rate of 302.3

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: 30 cases at a rolling rate of 328

Blackwood: 18 cases at a rolling rate of 244.9

St Cattwg: 20 cases at a rolling rate of 263

Caerphilly East: 22 cases at a rolling rate of 223.5

Caerphilly West: 19 cases at a rolling rate of 252.7

Newbridge: 13 cases at a rolling rate of 194.3

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 21 cases at a rolling rate of 271.1

Risca West: 19 cases at a rolling rate of 366.4

Caerphilly South: 22 cases at a rolling rate of 205.8

Bedwas and Trethomas: 12 cases at a rolling rate of 175.6

Machen: 11 cases at a rolling rate of 201.1

Risca East: 11 cases at a rolling rate of 175.1

Aber Valley: nine cases at a rolling rate of 132.3

Monmouthshire