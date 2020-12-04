A NEWPORT theatre company will be taking over an empty shop in Friars Walk this weekend for ‘random acts’.

Tin Shed Theatre Co. are embarking on a brand-new project – a trilogy of socially-distanced, joy-filled 'happenings and participations' with local artists and community collaborators. They will be at the front of Unit 9 in Friars Walk, which will be transformed by professional designer Kate Verity on Saturday, December 5, Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19.

Titled Happenus – meaning 'happenings of happiness' – the project seeks to ask questions, and challenge perceptions through interaction and adaption of place and space. A concept that looks at how we view, connect, and interact.

Commissioned artists and community participants from Newport will curate a series of interactive installations in three separate offerings to be launch digitally over the coming weeks.

The project will see the company take over a shop unit in Friars Walk shopping centre, and throughout December and January will be having ‘random acts’ within the space.

Georgina Harris, co-director, said: “Weʼre really pleased to be launching our project Happenus.

“With our local arts venue still unable to open we feel it vitally important that we explore creating random acts of creativity and joy that can spill out into our streets. This project feels exciting, thoughtful and explorational.

“Weʼre especially excited to start researching the history of the In the Nick of Time Clock that used to stand in John Frost Square. We are really interested in talking to anyone who can share their stories, memories, and thoughts about the clock”.

For more information on how to get involved and what’s coming up, visit www.tinshedtheatrecompany.com