A LONG-SERVING council chief executive has announced she will retire from the role in the spring.

Alison Ward has served as Torfaen council’s chief executive for 16 years.

She joined the council as assistant chief executive in 2002 and was appointed to the top job two years later.

Ms Ward was also awarded the CBE for services to local government in the 2011 New Year Honours list.

“I have had the immense privilege of being chief executive of Torfaen council for 16 very happy and fulfilling years, but I feel that it is now time for me to focus on other things in my life,” Ms Ward said.

“I also believe that what we hope will be the end of the Covid pandemic in the spring will be a good moment for me to hand over to someone with new vision and energy to take the council forward as we emerge into a changed world.

“I just want to say how proud I have been to lead the exceptional staff of Torfaen council and to work alongside the elected members who dedicate so much of their lives to it.

“It has also been a great experience to work with partners from the public, voluntary and private sector across the Gwent region; I think we have achieved some really good outcomes that no one partner could have done alone, and I’d like to thank everyone involved.”