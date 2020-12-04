NEWPORT city centre was deserted this Friday evening, marking the start of new coronavirus restrictions on the hospitality sector.

Earlier, pubs served their last pints for the foreseeable future, as a Wales-wide alcohol ban came into force.

They – like bars, restaurants and cafes – also had to shut their doors at 6pm, in line with the new rules. Until further notice, these hospitality venues can only serve food and soft drinks on their premises between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

The Welsh Government said the restrictions and the booze ban would help cut the number of coronavirus infections, on the basis that people who have been drinking are more likely to struggle with the public health rules.

READ MORE:

Newport's High Street, home to several popular bars, is deserted at 8pm.

The normally-bustling Carpenters Arms and McCann's pubs in High Street, Newport.

At the new 6pm closing time on Friday, you could be forgiven for thinking it was the early hours of the morning, as people poured out of city centre pubs in high spirits and made their way home.

Hardly anyone is to be seen at the bottom of Bridge Street, Newport, home to several pubs.

An eerily quiet night in Newport city centre.

By 8pm, however, the city centre was deserted – the restaurants in John Frost Square and the usual nightlife hotspots around High Street and Bridge Street had fallen silent, with no guarantee when late-night revellers will next be seen on the streets.

Commercial Street, the city's main shopping thoroughfare, was also nearly deserted.

This was the last chance for pubgoers in Wales to enjoy a drink at their local.

Nobody was to be seen in John Frost Square.

A delivery cyclist waits outside a restaurant near Friars Walk. Hospitality venues can continue to operate takeaway services after 6pm.

A few people were out walking, or hurrying along as the drizzle worsened. And there were several delivery drivers waiting outside those restaurants that will continue to run takeaway services.

The Welsh Government will review the restrictions before December 17, and decide if a change is to be made.