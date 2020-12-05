A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

MACAULEY RICHARD DAVIES, 21, from Newport, was jailed for three weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing a charity box from the Harvester Borderer restaurant on Malpas Road.

He must also pay £213 costs and a surcharge.

LIAM DANIEL COLYER, 32, of Chapman Court, Newport was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted going equipped for theft with a hammer, attempted burglary, handling stolen goods and assaulting a police officer.

He must also pay £263 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

WILLIAM EDWARDS PRITCHARD, 39, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted stealing sweets from Morrisons and meat from Spar.

He also pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent and possession of cocaine.

Pritchard was also ordered to pay £247.62 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SAM CURTIS WADE, 22, of Farlays, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to public disorder.

NICHOLAS PAUL SEABROOK, 31, of Clayton Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 10 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COOPER STEVEN KENTFIELD, 20, of Victoria Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his system.

He was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for eight weeks between 7pm and 7am.

Kentfield must also pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

KEVIN LEE BENNETT, 43, of High Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 28 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen in Abergavenny.

He must also pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

DEANNE MARIE SANSOME, 40, of Rudry Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and surcharge after pleading guilty to public disorder.

STEPHEN ROGER WAINFUR, 36, of York Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly and possession of heroin.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.