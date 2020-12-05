A MAN attacked his stepfather with a claw hammer after falling asleep and wetting himself following a heavy drinking session.

Damien Cole, 26, of Feeder Row, Cwmcarn, swung the weapon at Mark Hughes, clipping and cutting his nose and forehead during a “terrifying” incident.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

The defendant also grabbed his victim by the throat with both hands before threatening to kill him with a carving knife, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl said: “His eyes were described as popping out of his head, he was gritting his teeth and was red with anger.”

MORE NEWS:

Cole also pushed his mother Ceri Anne Cole to the floor when she came to help her husband.

The defendant had fallen asleep on a couch after drinking heavily and his stepfather woke him up during the early hours of the morning after he had “soiled himself”.

There had been "tension" between the two.

The judge, Recorder John Bate-Williams, told Cole: “This was an awful incident.

“You snapped. You picked up a claw hammer and you threatened to kill your stepfather.

“You picked up a nasty weapon and you swung it around, clipping his nose and forehead.

“This must have been a completely terrifying.

"You pushed your mother across the room, you threatened to kill Mr Hughes with a carving knife.

“Your mother was able to disarm you.

“Alcohol played a massive part in this. You reacted in a terrible fashion.”

Father-of-two Cole admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and assault by beating in Abercarn on July 24.

He had no previous convictions.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “There are feelings of guilt and shame. He wishes to apologise through me.”

He read a reference which described his client’s actions as “out of character”.

The court was told the defendant suffers with mental health problems and endured “a troubled childhood”.

Cole is also working with the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service to curb his drinking.

The judge jailed him for 38 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He was banned from drinking alcohol for three months after he was made the subject of an electronically monitored “sobriety” ankle tag.

The defendant will also have to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £156 surcharge.