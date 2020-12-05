FANCY dipping into something completely unique?

Now's your chance with this exceptional luxury flat inside a converted Victorian municipal baths in Penarth, which is on the market for £1,050,000.

This Grade II listed building is on Balmoral Quay and the three-bedroom seafront apartment is currently on the market with Martin & Co, Cardiff & Merthyr Tydfil.

The former baths date back to 1885 when the building was originally created for public bathing. The Victorian baths, which featured two salt water pools, closed its doors almost a century later and was then turned into a pub restaurant, before being converted into four separate apartments in 2005.

The property still maintains a lot of its original features including the brickwork and windows of the original baths, as well as steel beams and a beautiful glass lantern roof for the ceiling.

The interior of the apartment has been given a contemporary upgrade to help give the flat a more luxurious finish.

The apartment has its own private spa, including a Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, shower area and a bathroom. It is also has a mezzanine gym area, which sits on a balcony overlooking the spa on the ground floor.

The three bedrooms have beautiful brickwork and wooden flooring – making them minimalist but radiating Victorian charm. The apartment also benefits from two bathrooms.

The main living area has the original arched windows and stunning exposed brick work walls, as well as a log burner which makes it perfect for those chilly winter evenings.

The kitchen comes with all of the modern features you could need, including washing machine, dishwasher, a coffee machine and even a Liebherr wine chiller.

On the upper mezzanine is a home office - a large open plan space with the glass lantern ceiling and stunning original steel beams.

Henry Mitchell, director at Martin & Co Cardiff & Merthyr Tydfil said: "This apartment is unique with its history of being a Victorian municipal baths conversion.

"The built-in-spa and original brickwork and windows ensures the property is in keeping with the history of the building but it still maintains a modern design. The open plan living, and large windows, bring in a lot of light, which really opens up the space."

The property is also close to Penarth pier and esplanade as well at the town centre.

This property is on the market with Martin & Co, Cardiff & Merthyr Tydfil. For more details contact 01685 375110.

Hours or services may differ during this time. Some agents offer online viewing.

All pictures: Gareth Blunt/South Wales Property Photography