A CRASH has occurred in northern Gwent as a result of slippery conditions in the snow.
Less than an hour after sunrise on the first snow day of the year, the collision happened just outside Blaenavon.
In a video clip, captured by Sian Louise, you can see two cars which have collided in the middle of New Road.
Ms Louise was driving past the scene and said that both motorists moved their cars out of the way.
"It was New Road, right by Garn Motorcyles," she said.
"We were on to the way to Blaenavon, on our way back home from pontypool. "We had to leave our car at the top of the hill by the cemetery and walk the rest of the way down as it wasn't safe to drive."
