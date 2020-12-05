YOU can still get on board to celebrate Christmas on one of the world's poshest trains.
The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express, is coming to Newport next week for a special festive journey.
You can enjoy a wintry countryside journey, complete with Christmas meal and bottle of wine, on Friday, December 11.
Strict social distancing rules mean that the 1930s-style Pullman carriages – one of which used to form part of the Queen’s Royal Train – will only carry about half the train’s normal 300 passengers
A spokesman said: “It should be a Christmas cracker of a trip but the reduced capacity means that tickets are selling fast.
"Liveried stewards will welcome passengers on board over a red carpet before serving them a glass of champagne.
“Then they will tuck into a seven-course lunch as we whisk through some beautiful Welsh countryside.
"While they dine they will be entertained by a couple of wandering minstrels and there is an even an onboard conjuror to add an extra touch of magic to the day.”
The train, pulled by a heritage locomotive, will leave Newport at 12.35pm on Friday, December 11, before picking up more passengers from Cardiff at 1pm.
It is due back in Cardiff at 6.55pm and Newport at 7.20pm.
The fare is £289. For more details or to book, phone 01270 899681 or visit northernbelle.co.uk.