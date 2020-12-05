A BLACKWOOD man has completed 52 half marathons in 52 weeks in thanks for the care and support his wife was given during her battle with cancer.
Stephen Darknell, 43, decided to undertake the challenge for Velindre Hospital in Cardiff, after his wife battled breast cancer three years ago.
Father-of-one Mr Darknell said: "My wife Karen has had grade 3 aggressive breast cancer and thankfully she is cancer free now but she is still living with the after effects of the invasive treatment."
And despite an injury back in June, Mr Darknell finished his challenge in November and has raised £1,843 plus £391.50 in Gift Aid, smashing his original target of £650.
His routes were mainly round Blackwood and representatives from Velindre Hospital were on hand to cheer him on when he finished the final run of his challenge.
Mr Darknell, who is dad to Jaxon, aged nine, said: "Cancer is a terrible disease and I want to help raise funds for other patients to receive the care and support my wife, myself and our young son received.
"The disease is taking so many lives. The more money we can raise the nearer we can get to finding earlier diagnosis and cure."
