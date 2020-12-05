FIVE more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, along with a further 349 cases.
The figures mean that total in the area since the pandemic began now stands at 488, according to Public Health Wales.
There have also been 399 cases confirmed in Gwent in the past four days, taking the total since the pandemic began to 16,558.
The deaths confimed today in Gwent are among 24 across Wales, with the total now at 2,695, again according to Public Health Wales. There have been 1,645 new cases confirmed Wales-wide today.
The latest reported Gwent cases are: Caerphilly, 111; Newport, 134; Blaenau Gwent, 53; Torfaen, 63; Monmouthshire, 38.
The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - for the week to December 2 - rose again, to 262.3 per 100,000 population.
The Blaenau Gwent rolling weekly case rate, is no longer above 500 per 100,000 (478.1), now behind Neath Port Talbot (509.4 per 100,000) as the second highest in Wales.
The rolling weekly case rate in Torfaen is back below 400 per 100,000 (371.4).
The latest rate in Newport is 352.3, with Caerphilly (341.8). Monmouthshire's rolling weekly case rate remains above 200 per 100,000, at 245.3, but remains the only one in Gwent's five council areas that remains below the all-Wales rate.
The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:
Cardiff - 242
Swansea - 190
Neath Port Talbot - 139
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 149
Caerphilly - 111
Carmarthenshire - 82
Bridgend - 92
Newport - 134
Blaenau Gwent - 53
Torfaen - 63
Merthyr Tydfil - 47
Vale of Glamorgan - 50
Monmouthshire - 38
Wrexham - 60
Pembrokeshire - 29
Ceredigion - 32
Flintshire - 33
Powys - 16
Denbighshire - 10
Anglesey - eight
Gwynedd - nine
Conwy - 12
Unknown location - 20
Resident outside Wales - 26