DID you fall in love with North Wales during this year's series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!? Here are some of the top holiday homes you can book near the castle where this year's series - which ended yesterday - was filmed.
Gwyrch Castle in North Wales is becoming a new tourist destination following its appearance in the show.
Here are some properties available for holiday stays near the castle:
Set in its own private grounds of 18 acres this home is a 300-year-old Welsh farmhouse within close reach of Snowdonia mountain range, the Menai Straits and Anglesey.
(The bathroom)
The location is ideal for an assortment of activities such as: cycling, coastal and hill walking, mountain climbing and Snowdonia zip wire, so you can complete your own I’m a Celeb challenges too. You are also just a 30-minute drive from Gwrych Castle.
MORE NEWS:
- Gwent pub chain owners say they expect to be closed until at least January
- Major review of pharmacy services in Gwent invites patients to have their say
- Investigations continuing into Avonmouth explosion in which four died
This home is a three storey Victorian town house situated by the Promenade and is a two-minute walk to the beach in Llandudno, North Wales. Previous guests have described it as a “big comfortable warm house with plenty of room” and it is just over a half an hour drive to the I’m a Celeb residency.
This charming seaside home is situated on the coast of North Wales and is a riverside walk to the medieval town of Conwy where you can admire the 13th century castle. It is also a 30-minute drive to Abergele where the celebrities are probably searching for stars in a bug-filled cave right about now