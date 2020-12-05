THE team from Langstone-based Centurion VAT was keen to support students at Llanwern High School after hearing about the pressure on resources caused by the impact of Covid-19 on day-to-day school life.

Liz Maher, director at Centurion VAT Specialists, said: "With the pressures on schools and students created by the Covid-19 outbreak from remote studying and the lack of IT resources which students can access when having to study at home we felt that we could offer some support.

"We thought a practical step to help ensure students remained connected to their education would be to provide some IT equipment to enable them to access their learning modules while studying from home.

"Sian Smith, the deputy head at Llanwern, had explained that the school was short of laptops in this regard, so we were delighted to donate two new Chromebooks".

Sian Smith said: “Just being able to access the numbers of laptops that our students require to continue to learn effectively has been a real challenge. We have been grateful for the support from the local Rotary charity as they have provided us with funding to pay for upgrading any old IT equipment that businesses can donated to us but it’s also a real help to have new laptops donated to supply on to our students.”

Liz Maher said: “It was a real pleasure to meet just two of the students, Katie and Rhiannon, who will be able to benefit from the use of this equipment.

"As parents we all know the immense value of accessing a great education to give our young people the best start in life that we can.

"If any businesses have some old laptops they no longer need Sian would be grateful to hear from you. If funds allow to purchase new laptops it would be a really effective investment in the futures of our young people.”