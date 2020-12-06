A DRUG dealer spat at and bit police officers following his arrest for stealing a wallet from a clubber in Newport city centre.

Lewis Wilkins, 27, “adopted a fighting stance” after he pickpocketed James Phillips as his victim was leaving The Courtyard at around 4am.

Prosecutor Tom Roberts said: “Mr Phillips was walking along Cambrian Road with three friends looking for a taxi when he felt a hand in the pocket of his jeans.

“He turned around and accused the defendant of stealing who took off his gold chain, loosened his coat and adopted a fighting stance.”

Mr Phillips flagged down a passing police car and the defendant was arrested following a chase through the city and the wallet recovered.

After he was taken into custody, Wilkins bit one police sergeant who punched him in the face during their struggle.

He then spat at another. Mr Roberts said: “He told that officer he had hepatitis.”

The defendant was found to have 16 wraps of crack cocaine on him which had a street value of £160.

Wilkins, of Dolphin Court, Pill, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, theft and assaulting police officers.

The offences took place on January 11.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant was jailed for 12 months earlier this year for a similar attack on emergency workers.

On that occasion, he spat in the face of one police officer and racially abused another.

Wilkins has 31 previous convictions for 43 offences.

David Pinnell, mitigating, said his client had been living a “chaotic life” but still had a supportive family to help him.

The court heard how the defendant experienced problems with drug and alcohol abuse.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told him: “Your life has been spiralling out of control for some considerable time.”

Wilkins was jailed for three years and eight months.