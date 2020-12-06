A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

ADAR SOROCINKJ, 21, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was found guilty in his absence of soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place on Commercial Road in Newport on September 22.

He also admitted possession of cannabis and failing to surrender.

Sorocinkj was ordered to pay £1,077 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY RIDLER, 50, of Jellicoe Close, Newport, admitted soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place on West Market Street in Newport on September 13.

He was fined £40.

LUYANDA NTISKA LANGA, 30, of Hoskins Street, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his system.

He was ordered to pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

THOMAS CHARLES NICHOLLS, 30, of Wright Close, Somerton, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his system.

He was ordered to pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Caerphilly

CALLUM MACDONALD, 22, of Almond Avenue, Risca, was ordered to pay £950 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 100mph in a 70mph zone in a Mercedes A180 on the M4 in Newport,

His licence was endorsed with three points.

KURT CANTELLO, 22, of Dylan Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted driving a Ford Fiesta whilst unfit to drive through drugs.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH MICHAEL CUTCLIFFE, 37, of Dafalog Terrace, Phillipstown, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his system.

He was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Torfaen

JONATHAN RHYS BLACK, 23, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £359 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge for the criminal damage of a window worth £200 belonging to Bron Afon Housing Association/Torfaen council.

Monmouthshire

SUSANNAH ROBYN LUTTER, aged 51, of Clos y Pinwydd, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assaulting a police community support officer, public disorder and resisting a constable.

ALICE MAY DAVIES, 23, of Badgers Walk, Undy, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

Her licence was endorsed with four points.

Blaenau Gwent

IONUT ESCARIU, 31, of Baptist Place, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN WILLIAMS, 29, of Eureka Place, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.