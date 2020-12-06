OUR readers have been pictured with celebrities from music, sport, acting and more.

Tina Scarpato, of Newport, sent in this picture of her son Francesco who met former Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton in Jump Soft play centre in Cardiff where he was celebrating his third birthday. Sam Warburton was more than happy to have a photo with the birthday boy

This is Mark Leverson, of Monmouthshire, with Paul Jones, lead singer with The Blues Band, who he met at the Riverfront Theatre in the summer of 2018 where he was appearing with The Blues Band. I was a fan of his Radio 2 Blues show and also of his former band Manfred Mann who had many hits in the 60s and 70s.

Jennifer Gibbon, of Rogerstone, met skater Christopher Dean at the Celtic Manor Resort last Christmas.

Susan Knapman, of Gwent, shared this picture of herself with actress Linda Robson who she met at the Celtic Manor Resort's Ladies Day in 2003. Susan had won tickets to the event and said: "It was an amazing day and I met other celebrities too."

Kelvin Reddicliffe, of Newport, shared this pictured of him with the Duke of Westminster at the Millennium Awards at Sir John Timpson's home in 2000. He said: "I was honoured with the title of 'Timpson Millennium Engraver' and was presented with the award by the Duke. The cassette that the Duke is holding was a charity song composed by my fellow band member Mike Cornford and myself entitled 'The Innocents' in aid of the Belarussian Orphanage Project."